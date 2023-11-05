MRT Corp presents RTS Link progress to Sultan Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) today presented the progress of Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project to Johor Sultan Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

According to a post on Sultan Johor’s official Facebook account, the briefing was presented by MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Mohd Hashim during the Hari Raya Open House hosted by MRT Corp at Menara JLand here.

The event was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook and his Singapore counterpart S Iswaran.

The Johor Ruler was also given a bird’s eye view of the RTS Link construction site in Bukit Chagar from the 26th floor of Menara JLand.

The RTS Link, which is due to be completed by end of 2026, has reached 35 per cent progress on the Malaysian side and 45 per cent progress in Singapore.

Once the four-kilometre RTS Link is completed, passengers will be able to travel from the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru to the Woodlands North station, and vice versa, in about five minutes.

The train service can serve up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction. -Bernama