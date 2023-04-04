MRT Corp responds to residents’ concerns over road safety at Batu 3 intersection

PETALING JAYA: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has responded to theSun’s March 30 article, in which residents of Taman Rainbow, located at Batu 3 in Jalan Ipoh, voiced their fears over a spate of collisions at the intersection leading towards Kuala Lumpur and Kepong.

In the report, members of the Taman Rainbow Residents Association (TRRA) had claimed that the problems started after the MRT “Station 15” was built in Batu 3, which caused road traffic in the area to increase.

They also stated that frequent crashes occurred after the two-lane road in Jalan Ipoh, in front of that station and Kompleks Mutiara, was widened to three lanes, with the additional one leading into St Thomas Road.

That led them to complain to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and MRT Corporation. However, they claimed that no action has been taken thus far to rectify the situation.

In reaction to the residents’ (and also the neighbouring Taman Kaya Residents Associations) complaints, MRT Corp, via a press statement issued to theSun, clarified that the current traffic scheme at the area referred to by TRRA is based on the certified Road Safety Audit by competent road safety consultants, and was approved by the DBKL Urban Transport Department on March 16, 2023.

The company stated that it has “taken note” of the various accidents that occurred at the said locality and site visits had been held with the residents, authorities and various parties to discuss further improvements.

“It is proposed that flexible poles be installed to separate the lanes for vehicles heading straight from those turning into Jalan St Thomas. This proposal is currently being studied by the relevant consultants and once it is approved, the flexible poles will be installed.

“With regards to the traffic light timing and phases, the local authority had been alerted as the matter is under their jurisdiction. We would like to thank the Taman Rainbow Residents Association and Taman Kaya Residents Associations for their concerns and for bringing this up to our attention for the benefit of road users.”