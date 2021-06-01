MRT passengers on May 27 advised to get Covid-19 swab test

KUALA LUMPUR: Passengers who used the Kajang line mass rail transit (MRT) train service on May 27 have been advised to get the Covid-19 swab test after one of the passengers on the train was tested positive for the disease.

In a statement today, Prasarana said the public advice was issued following the confession and public apology made by the passenger by the name of Hanim Azman on Twitter after her swab test result showed that she had Covid-19 when she took the train.

“To anyone who was in the MRT train from Bukit Bintang to Kajang on May 27 (6.40pm) and the KTM train from Kajang to Seremban (7.26 pm), if you have any symptoms of Covid-19, please get a swab test immediately because my swab test result came back positive. I am so sorry,” she tweeted. — Bernama