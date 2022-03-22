MRT project: 3 directors, 2 ex-directors of engineering firm held for alleged bribery

PUTRAJAYA: Three directors and two former directors of an engineering firm have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in a corruption case related to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project worth over RM650 million.

According to MACC sources, four men, including one with the title ‘Datuk’, and a woman, all aged between 43 and 63, were detained when they turned up to give their statements at the MACC Headquarters here yesterday.

The sources added that the two former company directors are believed to have received RM27 million in bribes from another engineering firm as kickback to be appointed as a consultant for the project in 2017.

The three company directors have been remanded for six days from today to assist in investigations into the case while the two former directors were not remanded due to health reasons.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order on the three individuals until March 27 at Magistrate’s Court here after an application was made by the MACC today.

The two former directors, meanwhile, have been ordered to present themselves at the MACC Headquarters every day to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act for soliciting and accepting bribes. — Bernama