MRT Putrajaya line phase two expected to begin operations in March 2023: MRT Corp

KUALA LUMPUR: Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Line Phase Two from the Kampung Batu MRT Station to Putrajaya Sentral MRT Station is expected to start operating in March 2023.

Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), in a statement today, said the 38.7 km-long section, which consists of 15 elevated stations and nine underground stations, had been completed and was currently in the operational readiness phase.

“A total of 36 stations will serve the 56.2 km-long Putrajaya Line when it is fully operational. Passengers will be able to transfer to other existing rail lines at 10 different interchange stations, providing convenience and seamless transfer to their preferred destinations,“ it said.

The 10 interchange stations are Kwasa Damansara (with Kajang MRT Line), Sungai Buloh (with KTM), Sri Damansara Timur (with KTM), Kampung Batu (with KTM) and Titiwangsa (with Ampang & Sri Petaling LRT Lines, KL Monorail).

Ampang Park (with Kelana Jaya LRT Line), Tun Razak Exchange (with Kajang MRT Line), Chan Sow Lin (with Ampang & Sri Petaling LRT Lines), Sungai Besi (with Sri Petaling LRT Line) and Putrajaya Sentral (with ERL and KLIA Transit Lines).

MRT Corp said the Putrajaya Line alignment would be served by 49 train sets with each train set consisting of four cars, with a maximum capacity of 1,200 passengers and fully automated and driverless.

“Passengers taking the MRT can benefit from the 5,870 parking bays available at 15 stations along the alignment,“ it said

During this operational readiness phase, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, as the operator of the Putrajaya Line, is conducting the final trial operations together with the Turnkey Contractor, MMC Gamuda KVMRT (PDP SSP) Sdn Bhd.

The final trial operations are important to ensure that all systems and procedures work effectively, especially the integration of systems, operations and operator readiness.

To date, the testing and commissioning, which includes the 4,000 km Fault-Free Run (FFR) test, has been completed successfully. It is a crucial test to ensure that the trains are safe and fit for service.

“The exact date for the commencement of Phase Two operation will be announced once the approval process has been finalised with the relevant authorities,“ it said. - Bernama