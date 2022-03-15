MRT3 expected to be fully operational by 2030 - Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The overall alignment for the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) line is expected to be fully operational by 2030, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the project is scheduled to commence tender this year for five main packages over six to eight years.

“The route was planned to operate in phases in which the first phase will be running as early as December 2028 subject to the process of land acquisition,” he said when replying to a question by Hannah Yeoh (PH-Segambut) in Dewan Rakyat today.

Hannah wanted to know the latest status of MRT3 development, its propose alignment and estimated completion timeline for each process until it is operational.

The MRT3 project, approved by the Cabinet on March 4 is a circle line covering the outer parameter of Kuala Lumpur city as well as part of the high density areas in Ampang Jaya, Selangor.

Wee said based on the findings of a technical feasibility study carried out, the latest proposed alignment for MRT3 project is a 51-kilometre circle line in which 39 km is in Kuala Lumpur and 12 km in Selangor.

The route would intersect with existing rail networks including MRT1, MRT2, Light Rail Transit (LRT), monorail and KTM Komuter to form 10 new interchange stations so that the public transport network in the Klang Valley is more comprehensive.

“About 80 per cent of the overall alignment is elevated while 20 per cent is underground,” he said.

Wee added that the project would be financed in a hybrid manner involving financing sources such as sukuk with government guarantees and also financing by deferred payment.

Meanwhile, Wee said the government may consider reviewing the fee structure for car park in the city after the MRT3 project is completed including the need to impose an environmental fee or vehicle congestion fee when the public transport network system has been set up.

He was replying to a supplementary question by Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) who wanted to know if the government intends to impose a congestion charge on cars entering Kuala Lumpur when MRT3 is ready in future. - Bernama