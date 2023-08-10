MSAM 2023: Lucky senior citizen wins a RM500,000 house

KEPALA BATAS: A septuagenarian became the luckiest visitor as he won a RM500,000 terrace house at Setia Fontaines Amansara North, Bertam at the 2023 Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM) closing ceremony today.

Mat Zin Husin, 71, from Kampung Banggol Sawa in Pendang, Kedah said he was stunned upon hearing his name announced as the top winner as he had only submitted one entry for fun.

Although he knew his name was selected as one of the three winners of the main ‘e-Peraduan’ contest draw after receiving a phone call from the organisers the night before, he never expected to win the house.

“I just came to MSAM for fun with my children on its first day on Sept 30 and submitted only one entry form with help from my kids.

“I never thought my name would be picked from the thousands of entries. Nevertheless, Alhamdulillah... I consider this a blessing,” said the father of four after the prize presentation ceremony.

The prizes were presented by Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid in the presence of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda.

Besides Mat Zin, two other lucky visitors who won in the main ‘e-Peraduan’ contest also received their respective prizes, a Yamaha MT24 motorcycle and a Perodua Axia 1.0.

Umi Kalsum Yaakub, 45, from Semenyih, Selangor who won the motorcycle, said she was holidaying in Penang with her six children to ease her mind after losing her husband in March and made a stop to visit MSAM out of curiosity but did not expect to bring home a prize.

“I visited MSAM on Wednesday and sent in only one entry form, then returned to Semenyih.

“Last night, I received a call telling me I had won, but I initially thought it was a scam. I arrived here (Bertam) at 3 am today and I am thankful that even though I didn’t win a house, I still brought home a motorcycle,” she said.

Meanwhile, housewife Normah Bongsu, 29, from Sungai Petani, Kedah said she was jubilant to cruise home in a new Perodua Axia car even though her eyes were set on the house.

Normah, a regular visitor to MSAM, said she never misses the opportunity to attend the carnival on financial literacy every time it is held because she wants to try her luck at the prizes offered.

“The first MSAM I went to was in Sungai Petani, Kedah and then in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

“I am very happy because my efforts to enter this competition finally paid off. This is the first time I won and got a car,” she said.

MSAM 2023, held over nine days from Sept 30, recorded over 200,000 visitors and received encouraging engagement on its digital platform. - Bernama