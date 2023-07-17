MSDN focuses on statistical work processes in first meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Coordination of statistical work processes across social, economic and environmental aspects for the purpose of achieving development goals at the national level and sustainable development goals is among the focus of the National Statistics and Data Council (MSDN) No. 1 Year 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) in a post on his official Facebook page, said the meeting chaired by him today at Bangunan Perdana Putra among others gave focus to various aspects of governance.

“This included the effective implementation of policies and strategies to coordinate information at the national level for both the public and private sectors as well as the channelling of the latest data.

Also present in the meeting were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Natural Resources. Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Security Deputy Minister Chan Foong Hin and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad. -Bernama