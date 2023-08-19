Msian embassy in Sweden issues travel advisory following series of Quran desecrations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian embassy in Sweden has issued a travel advisory for Malaysians residing in or travelling to the country in response to Sweden's recent elevation of its terror alert to the second-highest level.

This decision follows a string of public desecrations of the Quran, which has sparked protests across various Muslim nations and threats from militant groups.

The embassy through the advisory made available in its twitter account, advised Malaysians to exercise caution and maintain vigilance at all times. In the event of an emergency, individuals are urged to dial 112 for help.

“Malaysian nationals are also advised to register with the Embassy of Malaysia in Stockholm to facilitate communication and consular services,” it added.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Stockholm can be contacted at the following: Address: Karlavagen 37, 114 31 Stockholm, Sweden, Telephone: + 46 8440 8400/+46 73 536 9152 or Email: mwstockholm@kln.gov.my.

The international media has reported that the Swedish Security Service, known as SÄPO, lifted the “terror threat level” one notch to “high,” the fourth of five levels, for the first time since 2016.

The move reflects Swedish concerns that repeated Quran-burnings this year by a handful of anti-Islam activists have made the Scandinavian country a prime target for Islamic extremists. -Bernama