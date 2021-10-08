MTC’s first woman Chairperson

KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time in its close to three-decade history, a woman is helming the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC).

Puan Hajah Norrida Yusoff (pix) was appointed as the Chairperson of MTC on 1 October 2021. Norrida, who has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunication industry, is known for driving revenue and sales.

A seasoned entrepreneur with proven leadership abilities, Norrida was with Celcom Axiata as its National Sales Training Manager and Head of Sales Planning. She was instrumental in crafting strategies for market penetration, branding and sales. She is also known for her remarkable problem-solving skills.

“I am humbled by this appointment, especially at such a crucial time for the industry. The Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to test our resilience, but I am confident that the spirit of our timber-based manufacturers coupled with advancements in the digital sphere will turn the timber sector from the survival to the revival mode,” said Norrida.

MTC CEO Muhtar Suhaili said though Norrida is new to the timber industry, she has the resounding support of MTC’s Leadership Team who will help navigate and steer the Council through the business challenges while leveraging on Norrida’s experience.

“We are looking forward to working with Pn Norrida and the entire MTC team is eager to see the direction the Council will take under her guidance,” said Muhtar.

Norrida takes over from Tuan Haji Mazli Zakuan Mohd Noor who resigned on 1 September 2021.

“By all measures, Tuan Haji Mazli’s contribution had improved MTC’s services. We would like to thank him for giving his time and resources for the betterment of the industry when the pandemic had it the hardest. Thank you from all the MTC Family members,” said Muhtar.- Bernama