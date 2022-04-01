MTC signs MoU with All Pakistan Timber Traders Association to increase timber exports

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA) on Wednesday in a move to increase exports of Malaysian timber products.

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, (MPIC), Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said the ministry was, through the MTC continuously working to increase the market for Malaysian timber and its products.

“During my recent visit to Pakistan, we signed an MoU between MTC and one of the main players in the timber industry there, APTTA.

“The MoU is among strategic steps taken by MPIC to increase exports for Malaysian timber products,“ she said.

This was in line with the ministry’s target for 2022 from Jan - June to export RM12 billion worth of timber products.

She said industry players in Pakistan were also briefed on the various opportunities in the Malaysian Agricommodities sector, like palm oil, rubber, pepper, cocoa and kenaf.

Malaysia and Pakistan are both signatories to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) which is important in strengthening the economic sustainability of both countries.

“The MPIC is committed in ensuring the commodities and timber industries in Malaysia continue to grow and also recover following the Covid-19 pandemic,“ added Zuraida.