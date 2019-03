KULAI: The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) plans to have 40 small medium enterprises (SMEs) cooperate with it to develop and achieve the Industry 4.0 (i4.0) standard this year.

Chief executive officer Datuk Norhalim Yunus said in the initial stage, the agency would identify those SMEs who can adapt and come up with products in line with the fourth industrial revolution.

“We will have an accelerator programme and cooperate to see how they can develop the technology capability needed to to achieve the i4.0 standard.”

“It also depends on their need and ability and we can gauge among the 40 companies what their focus is, for example, digital, augmented reality and such,” he told Bernama when met during the annual “Road2Growth” roadshow, here today.

Earlier, more than 200 participants from Johor comprising SMEs, higher learning institutions and graduates, participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Norhalim said the MTDC is also encouraging SMEs and local universities to cooperate towards developing specific products.

“With the digital challenge, whether we like it or not, we need to cooperate with others, whether between SMEs and universities as such, to develop products which can be sold not just in Malaysia, but internationally.”

“‘The halal industry standards are also high and there are lots of other standards that we need to meet, such as those of Japan. So, these are the forms of cooperation we are trying to encourage,” he added.

The Road2Growth programme will also be held in Kuantan, Sabah, Sarawak and the Klang Valley. — Bernama