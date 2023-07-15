MTPN receives 358 complaints, 48% related to cosmetic surgery

MALACCA: The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) received a total of 358 consumer-related complaints last year, with 45 percent of them involving cosmetic plastic surgery.

Its national deputy president, Abdul Malik Jamaran said most of the complaints were over botched operations, which resulted in various complications, such as scarring and also death.

He said most of the victims of cosmetic surgery are women aged between 25 and 60 with Kuala Lumpur recording the highest number of cases.

“Most victims claimed they are lured into doing cosmetic treatments such as nose surgery, vitamin C injections, liposuction or bariatric because of the low price offered, which is about 50 percent lower than licensed beauty centres or clinics.

“The victims were also lured because of other attractive offers, such as the surgery would be done by experts from abroad such as from China and can be done at home, which is to avoid detection by the authorities,“ he told reporters at a press conference here today after opening the Malacca MTPN office.

Also present were MTPN national president Datuk Dr Kevy Yeoh and Melaka MTPN chairman Aalex Kong Sin Fatt.

According to Abdul Malik, out of 358 complaints received last year, including by victims of love scams, MTPN managed to solve about 50 percent of the cases.

He advised the public to exercise caution when seeking beauty or cosmetic surgery and only go to licensed cosmetic surgeons. -Bernama