MTPN recognises homegrown businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 66 homegrown businesses received recognition at the National Consumer Action Council’s (MTPN) Consumers’ Choice Award (CCA) Kuala Lumpur 2021/2022 for their excellent services, despite being affected by restrictions from the pandemic.

The award ceremony was also graced by the presence of Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee member Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni.

Similar to the previous CCA, the winners of CCA underwent a three-layered inspection by MTPN

Selangor in order to pass on the winner title to the nominees of the award.

Out of 213 nominees, the award recognised 66 awardees as they brought back the CCA trophy as an indication of providing their best services in their respected industry.

MTPN President Datuk Dr Gavin Voon believes that awarding these companies will raise the bar in the

industry while boosting the growth of the local economy, especially with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from industry leaders, MTPN Selangor has also awarded numerous organisations that have significantly contributed to the society through various CSR activities throughout the year, taking into account that Malaysia faced many obstacles and challenges over the past year.

“With the intention to acknowledge the integrity, honesty and professionalism in customer services, MTPN Selangor has organized CCA as an initiative to recognize businesses who showed spectacular effort in the Consumer and commercial affairs,“ said Gavin.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zawawi also pointed out that MTPN has a vision that aligns with the mission of the Selangor Government in ‘Preserving the Development and Prosperity of Symmetry, Intelligence and People Care’.

“With this I would like to get myself involved by providing support to MTPN Selangor, hoping that businesses in Selangor would move forward,“ he said.