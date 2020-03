PUTRAJAYA: The business-as-usual attitude by the government has been criticised by the Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC).

It said the country has become has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia and the government needs to take drastic action to tackle this problem.

On Sunday the Health Ministry reported a huge spike in cases, 190 new cases mostly linked to the “tabligh” gathering at the Seri Petaling Mosque from Feb 27 to March 1.

“It has become clear in recent days that the government’s response to the pandemic is woefully inadequate to check the alarming rate Covid-19 is spreading in Peninsular as well as east Malaysia.

“Schools, colleges, universities remain open as are factories and other work places where thousands of people congregate for long hours.

“Restaurants, stalls, coffee shops and bistros remain open till late with little regard for sanitation, cleanliness or hygiene of their patrons. In short it is business as usual,“ MTUC said in a statement

It said the government seems averse to drastically reduce public to reduce the risk of mass infection.

MTUC pointed out that lockdown has become a common word in countries affected by the Covid-19 virus.

“The government needs to come out with a clear and unambiguous measures on its plans to further reduce large scale public interactions.

“It has to make a clear stand whether schools and risky places such as factories be closed or stopped temporarily.

“The government should consider closing schools for two weeks and the same should apply to private schools, colleges and university for the safety of students, parents and teachers,“ it said.

MTUC urged the government to place clear guidelines for stalls and eateries including ensuring hygiene of workers as well as sanitising the area on a daily basis.

It said the government must show strong leadership to put in place measures that might not be popular with the public.

MTUC said the welfare of low paid workers is protected when such measures are put in place.

It said to this end the should introduce a new and huge economic stimulus package to reflect the gravity of Covid-19 and its impact on the economy.