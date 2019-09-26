MTUC: Help employees managed stress

BALIK PULAU: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) wants businesses to make it a priority to help their employees manage stress.

Its Penang branch secretary, K. Veeriah said it should be noted that the stress levels at the workplace had been on the uptrend.

“People who cannot cope with the stress should be given counselling on site,” he added.

Veeriah was commenting on an incident early this week where a factory worker ran amok and slashed one of his colleagues to death and injured another at the B. Braun Medical Industries plant in Bayan Lepas, near here.

The amok was shot and killed by policemen who rushed to the scene shortly after the incident.

Veeriah pointed out that problems at work faced by individuals could be compounded by the rise in the cost of living, peer pressure and other factors, and this could lead to a breakdown.

He suggested that employers with a large workforce, such as multinational corporations, could engage counsellors to help workers under pressure.

Datuk Seri Dr Kelvin Kiew, the chairman of US multinational Mini-Circuits Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd, suggested that the human resource division conducted outreach programmes to reach out to and interact with the staff as a way to manage stress.

Southwest district police chief Supt A. Anbalagan said the police were already in the final stage of their investigations into the case.

He said the probe centred around the factors that drove the man into a deranged state and how he managed to smuggle two parangs and a knife into the factory.

The B Braun management could not be reached for comment.