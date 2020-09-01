MTUC hopes cabinet passes proposal to increase social welfare aid to RM1,000 a month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) hopes the Cabinet will unanimously agree with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s suggestion of raising the Social Welfare Department’s monthly aid for needy people.

It’s secretary-general, J.Solomon said MTUC welcomed the prime minister’s proposal to increase the monthly aid to RM1,000 from the current amount of between RM200 and RM300.

“This (increasing amount of monthly aid) does not require any passing of laws, but just a cabinet’s decision and internal circulars would suffice once the Finance Ministry sources the funds.

“So not much feedback or studies are necessary as the Welfare Department will have the database of those eligible,” he said in a statement, today.

Last Saturday, Muhyiddin said a proposal to raise the Social Welfare Department’s monthly aid of between RM200 and RM300 for needy people to RM1,000 would be tabled at the Cabinet meeting this week.

Solomon also urged the Cabinet to extend the welfare aid to two other categories of Malaysians, namely recipients of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) pension who receive less than RM2,000 a month and workers in the B40 category who earn less than RM4,000 a month. -Bernama