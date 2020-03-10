MTUC hopes new leadership protects rights of workers, unions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) hopes the appointment of Datuk Seri M. Saravanan as Human Resources Minister and Awang Hashim as his deputy will ensure that the rights of workers and unions are protected.

MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon in a statement today said that as a first step Saravanan was asked to extend the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) enjoyed by civil servants every month to those in the private sector, especially those in the B40 and M40 groups.

“This is because these workers are struggling to survive in the face of the ever increasing cost of living,” Solomon said, adding this move would certainly touch the hearts of the people.

MTUC also hopes the new leadership will focus on developing a competent, productive, responsive and resilient human capital in the labour market to boost national productivity.

“The MTUC has pledged full cooperation to the new minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in any effort to ease the financial burden of workers and help improve the country’s economy,” he said. - Bernama