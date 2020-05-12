MTUC says govt must enact emergency regulations to stop bosses from cutting wages, retrenching staff

PETALING JAYA: These are extraordinary times for workers. Many are turning to loan sharks and pawnshops to survive.

Some have even contemplated suicide and at least two have already taken that path as a way to escape the pressures of unemployment and pressing needs, according to the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC).

Therefore, its secretary-general J. Solomon said, the time has come for the government to take exceptional steps to protect workers.

“One such step should be to introduce an Emergency Employment Regulation to ensure fair treatment for employees,” he told theSun yesterday.

The regulation, which can be enacted under the Employment Act, bars employers from retrenching their staff for a specific period.

“Companies have begun to retrench workers despite having accepted the benefits contained in the stimulus packages introduced by the government,” Solomon pointed out.

“If the government is unwilling to deal with this problem, it will be seen as if it is pandering to the demands of the business community,” he added.

Solomon said the situation has become so bad that two persons have already been driven to end it all to escape the suffering.

“We expect more suicides if the matter remains unresolved.”

He said despite the fact that it has only been two months since the Covid-19 crisis began, companies are already considering plans to cut workers’ salaries or retrench them.

“What has happened to all the profits they made during the good times? They can use that money to help their workers,” he said.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan conceded that some companies have had to retrench their workers. He said about 660,000 people lost their jobs in March, less than two weeks into the movement control order (MCO) enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The MCO also entailed work stoppage in industries considered “non-essential”.

However, Shamsuddin said the pandemic was not something that businesses have ever faced before.

“This is something abnormal, and we also need help to survive.”

He pointed out that by helping businesses to survive, the government is also helping to protect jobs for workers.

Shamsuddin said the number of companies that will close down is expected to triple in the coming months.

“Jobs will be very difficult to come by as most companies will freeze recruitment,” he said, adding that the unemployment rate stands at 4% now.

He said despite being allowed to resume operations, employers also worry about the risk of a second wave of the outbreak, which is already happening in China and South Korea.

“Without a vaccine available, businesses will be hit very hard by a second wave.”

He said while management staff in most companies have already taken pay cuts of 10% to 50%, it is difficult to get unionised employees to agree to the same.

“It will also be a breach of contract if we do it,” he said, while pointing out that companies are not allowed to make unilateral decisions to cut salaries.

He urged all parties – the government, MTUC and MEF – to work together to save jobs by helping companies to survive.

Data from the Statistics Department shows that unemployment rate has risen by 17.1% since the MCO was enforced.

It said the number of unemployed people rose from 521,300 in March last year to 610,500 in March this year.

The unemployment rate in March was 3.9%, the highest since 1986 when it hit 7.4%.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement yesterday that the unemployment rate rose to 3.5% in the first quarter of this year, up from 3.2% in the last quarter of 2019.

