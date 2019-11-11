MTUC seeks genuine consultation with govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) hopes the technical committee meeting it will attend with the Human Resources Ministry in Putrajaya today, on amendments to labour laws will be held in a spirit of genuine consultation.

MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon said the meeting which will be the second one on the matter, will need detailed discussions as the proposed amendments which constitute law reforms, need to be studied comprehensively.

He explained that as discussions on the Trade Unions Act 1959 and the Employment Act 1955, will be undertaken tomorrow, one day would be insufficient.

“We need to look at the holistic impact of amendments, and when amendments are made after 60 years, we surely cannot rush to make decisions ... we will need time,” Solomon told Bernama at MTUC’s 70th anniversary celebrations last night.

Prior to this, Bernama reported Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran as stating that the meeting which was scheduled to be held on Monday (Nov 4), had to be postponed to today.

He said the meeting would be attended by all stakeholders including MTUC, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) and the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC). - Bernama