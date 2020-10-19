Muafakat Nasional meeting expected to discuss Bersatu’s participation - Annuar Musa

PUTRAJAYA: Muafakat Nasional (MN) is expected to discuss about Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) participation in the coalition in its steering committee meeting tonight, said MN secretariat joint secretary, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

“It (Bersatu’s participation in MN) will probably be discussed because it was stated in the minutes of the previous meeting,” he told reporters.

Annuar who is also the Federal Territories Minister was met after witnessing the public sanitation operation in Precinct 4, here today.

He said the meeting which was slated to be held at the Putra World Trade Centre would be attended by UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Meanwhile, Annuar, who is also UMNO Supreme Council member said UMNO president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president always held discussions regarding political cooperation in Pakatan Nasional (PN).

“As far as I know, discussions between UMNO and Bersatu are underway with the two presidents meeting each other frequently. Alhamdulillah, the spirit of negotiation is there,” he said when asked if UMNO and Bersatu had reached a decision on political cooperation in PN.

On Oct 13, UMNO secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the party was mulling the idea of withdrawing its support for PN and putting in black and white, as soon as possible, new terms to continue its political cooperation with the ruling coalition.

On rumours about a Cabinet reshuffle, Annuar said “It’s not a major concern...what matters most is to form unity and solidarity,” he said — Bernama