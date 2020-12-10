Muafakat Nasional praises party leaderships for settling Perak MB issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muafakat Nasional Secretariat has praised the leaderships of Bersatu, UMNO and PAS in Perak for resolving the Perak Menteri Besar issue through negotiations.

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the Muafakat Nasional Secretariat last night discussed the resolution of the political issue in Perak and several routine matters.

“The meeting was a regular one. Apart from that, the meeting also discussed the cooperation between Muafakat Nasional and Bersatu,” he told reporters after the meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre here. Muafakat Nasional comprises UMNO and PAS.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the meeting also discussed preparations for the 15th general election.

The meeting also took note of the agreement reached by the three parties in Perak, he added.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said what happened to the government in Perak should be taken as a lesson to strengthen ties between UMNO, Bersatu and PAS.

“There are many lessons from the Perak incident. If we negotiate, problems can be settled,” he added.

Kota Tampan state assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix) yesterday received the consent of Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah to be appointed as the new Menteri Besar, ending days of political uncertainty sparked by the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the state’s chief executive.

Saarani, 59, who is Perak UMNO chief, will be sworn in today as the 14th Menteri Besar of the state.

Ahmad Faizal, the Chenderiang assemblyman, resigned as the Menteri Besar after losing a vote of confidence in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Ahmad Maslan said the appointment of Saarani was in line with Barisan Nasional’s position as the dominant party in the Perak State Assembly.-Bernama