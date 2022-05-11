Muar, Segamat among 12 Parliament hotspots in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Twelve out of the 26 parliamentary seats in Johor, including Muar and Segamat, have been identified as hotspots in the 15th General Election (GE15), according to Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

“Enforcement and monitoring will be intensified at these identified locations,” he told a press conference after visiting the nomination centre at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today.

The Election Commission set today for nomination, Nov 15 for early voting and polling on Nov 19.

Kamarul Zaman said 3,800 police officers and other ranks have been assigned to maintain public order at all 26 constituencies in Johor throughout the election process.

He said permits to organise political talks or ceramah can be applied starting today. - Bernama