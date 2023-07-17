MUDA announces another six candidates for state elections

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) announced another six candidates for the upcoming state elections today, four in Selangor, and one each in Terengganu and Penang.

Selangor MUDA chairman Al Hafiz Ikhwan will lead the charge for the state, contesting in the Dusun Tua (N23) constituency, Selangor MUDA deputy chairman Dr R. Siva Prakash will contest the Kuala Kubu Bharu (N06) seat, Selangor MUDA treasurer Afriena Shaqira Sariff will contest in Sungai Kandis (N49) and MUDA central executive committee member Dobby Chew Chuan Yang will stand in Seri Setia (N32).

MUDA election director Loqman Long, who is also the party’s information chief, will contest for the Bandar (N14) seat in Terengganu, while Priyankaa Loh Xiang Pin will contest in Pantai Jerejak (N36) in Penang.

Party president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also stated that the party would contest no more than 10 per cent of the 245 state seats in the upcoming elections and that 50 per cent of its candidates would be women.

“There will be more announcements (of candidates) from time to time... because of the huge number of applications coming in, we want to ensure that our selection process is done thoroughly and with that, it takes a little bit of time,” he said at a media conference following the party’s second candidate announcement today.

On whether MUDA would form partnerships with other parties, Syed Saddiq said that the party would work with those intent on bringing change in terms of people-centric policies, as the party had declared its intention to represent the people, work and focus to be voices advocating checks and balances.

“On the matter of post-election cooperation... MUDA prioritises being a force for checks and balances, the people representative, even if there are issues, MUDA’s stance will not change and we will work with those who can bring change in terms of policy, and promote multiracial and multireligious, moderate politics,” he said.

MUDA had previously announced four candidates who will contest in Seri Serdang (N29), Batu Tiga (N41), Sentosa (N48) and Bukit Antarabangsa (N19), Selangor in the upcoming polls last Friday. -Bernama