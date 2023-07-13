MUDA announces four-candidates for state polls

PETALING JAYA: Youth-centric party MUDA reveals its four candidates to contest in the upcoming six state elections.

Based on a Malaysiakini report, the first batch, led by party secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi will be contesting in Selangor.

Amir will be contesting in Sri Serdang, while the other three candidates, Saiyidah Izzati Nur Razak Maideen will be contesting in Batu Tiga, Thanusha Ramanieswaran (Sentosa), and Melanie Ting (Bukit Antarabangsa).

Sri Serdang was won by Amanah, while the other three seats were won by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in 2018.