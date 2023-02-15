Muda appreciates invitation to join committees formed by Unity Govt secretariat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s invitation extended to the party to join the committees formed by the Unity Government secretariat.

However, he said so far there has been no further discussion on the matter.

“I take Datuk Seri Anwar’s response positively, there will be discussions, and we will try to resolve and manage (this matter) as best as possible, especially to ensure that the people are given priority,“ he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

The Prime Minister had previously said Muda and other parties that supported the Unity Government will be invited to join the committees which were formed during the first secretariat meeting of the government.

It was reported that the Muda party expressed disappointment in not being invited to attend the meeting.

At the meeting held at Menara Dato’ Onn on Feb 7, the secretariat of the Unity Government agreed to establish three committees namely an election committee to draft strategies for the upcoming state elections, the strategy committee and the government and political agenda monitoring committee. - Bernama