Muda candidate wants to enhance community safety in Puteri Wangsa

JOHOR BAHRU: Enhancing community safety in the Puteri Wangsa state assembly constituency is among the main focus of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) party if it wins in the Johor state election, said MUDA candidate Amira Aisya Abd Aziz (pix).

Amira Aisya, who is the party’s secretary-general said for this purpose, the community committee would be enhanced as safety is one of the factors used to measure the well-being of residents.

“For example, in Felda Ulu Tebrau, there is only one police beat-base...very small and I understand that sometimes police personnel are not at the base because they are on loan, so when there is a problem or safety issue, the residents do not know where to go.

“Residents from other villagers have to drive a long way if they want to lodge a report when there is a security problem,“ she told reporters after a walkabout at Felda Ulu Tebrau, Ulu Tiram here today.

Amira Aisya, who is a law graduate from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) said efforts would also be focused on closing the rural-urban digital gap to ensure that nobody is left behind.

“Although Putri Wangsa is an urban area, there are still many urban poor here, apart from not having internet access and gadgets, making it difficult for their children to study. So, I want to empower the internet community centre because it is very important for future generations,” she added.

Amira Aisya, 27, said the economic survival of the constituents needed attention too including problems faced by traders due to bureaucracy, which she said slowed down the process of obtaining a business licence, adding that traders had to wait between six months to a year to get the licence.

Amira Aisya is one of six candidates that are vying for the Puteri Wangsa seat including Adzrin Adam (Independent), Ng Yew Aik (Barisan Nasional), Dr Khairil Anwar Razali (Parti Pejuang Tanah air), Loh Kah Yong (Perikatan Nasional) and Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (Parti Bangsa Malaysia).

The Election Commission set polling day on March 12 and early voting this Wednesday (March 8). — Bernama