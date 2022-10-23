Muda commotion: Don’t turn Johor into a circus - Ex-MB

PETALING JAYA: Johor BN chief Hasni Mohammad has warned against alleged “political thuggery” in the state, following another round of brawl at a Muda event in Muar yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, the former mentri besar condemned such acts especially amid official campaigns for the 15th general election (GE15) which will begin after nomination day on Nov 5.

“Campaign and get the people’s votes with care.

“Do not turn Johor into a circus. We should be better than this,” he said.

Last night, more than 50 masked men disrupted a dinner organised by Muda in Muar – the second such incident after a similar programme was disrupted by a group of youths last week.