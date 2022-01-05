Muda denies flood relief funds used for beer party

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has refuted claims that flood relief funds were used to purchase alcoholic drinks for party members.

The claims came after images showing a group of people dressed in Muda T-shirts consuming such drinks surfaced.

In response, Syed Saddiq stressed that all flood relief funds went to flood victims, nothing else.

“Muda did not use public contributions to buy alcoholic drinks. This is a ridiculous accusation of all.

“Donations have been channelled to flood victims. Last week I held a press conference and showed all Mari Bantu transaction receipts.

“Everything that goes on in Muda will be recorded and audited,” Syed Saddiq said in a Facebook post yesterday.