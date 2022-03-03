Muda hopes for further relaxation in Johor polls SOP

KLUANG: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) is hoping that further relaxation in the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Johor polls will be given soon.

Its president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said the extension of the time limit for ceramah (political talks), lectures and campaigns until midnight was a good development.

“That’s a good development. I hope there will be further relaxation soon,” he told reporters after attending a ceramah organised by MUDA in Machap last night.

He said this in response to Election Commission’s announcement that effective immediately, ceramah (political talks), lectures and campaign activities for the Johor polls can now be held up to midnight.

Also present were Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and MUDA’s candidate for Machap seat R. Sangaran.

Sangaran is contesting against Sri Gading MP Datuk Dr Sharuddin Md Salleh of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), former state exco Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (Barisan Nasional) and Johor PAS Dewan Ulama chief Azlisham Azahar (Perikatan Nasional).

In the last general election, the seat was won by Abd Taib Abu Bakar of UMNO with a majority of only 404 votes against Ahmad Ahem (PH-Bersatu) and Azlisham (PAS). — Bernama