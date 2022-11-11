MUDA invites political parties to find solutions to people’s problems via ‘ideas competition’

MUAR: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) has invited political parties to pitch ideas and find solutions to various problems in an “ideas competition” to be judged by the people.

MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said they could present ideas on, among others, how to improve the public transport system, national education and workers’ salary.

“I hope there will be a contest on ideas and solutions to the problems faced by the people because it is an important platform for the people to choose us for Parliament, to bring their voices as well as new and fresh ideas to help solve their problems,” he said.

He said this at the Syed Saddiq Asset Declaration media conference at the MUDA Office in the Muar parliamentary constituency here last night.

Commenting on MUDA’s focus during the campaign period, which entered its sixth day, Syed Saddiq said they focused mainly on solutions to resolve the issues faced by the people.

Earlier, he declared his assets with a net asset value of RM1.9 million, most of which were acquired before and after joining politics and throughout his tenure as Youth and Sports Minister.

The Muar parliamentary seat incumbent said the declaration of property he owned as of Sept 30 was made in accordance with the Statutory Declaration Act 1960.

The Muar parliamentary seat will see a three-cornered fight involving Syed Saddiq, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Helmy Abd Latif and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abdullah Husin.

In GE14, Syed Saddiq, who was the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate from Bersatu, defeated incumbent Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim (BN) and Abdul Aziz Talib (PAS) with a majority of 6,953 votes. - Bernama