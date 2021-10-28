Muda issued RM4,000 compound for violating ban on ralllies

MELAKA: Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) has been issued a RM4,000 fine for violating the ban on rallies by holding a press conference.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad in a statement last night said the action was taken as the situation at the rally had made it impossible for social distancing.

“The compound was issued to the organiser of the programme who is also the Media Officer of Muda Malacca.

Based on the provisions under sub-regulation 10 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) 2021 Regulations starting last Monday, rallies are not permitted,“ he said.

Afzanizar said the police had earlier advised the organiser to stop the press conference in accordance with the Health Ministry’s (MOH) ban on any election-related activities, gatherings or social gatherings effective last Monday until Nov 27.

He said the police had summoned the organiser of the press conference to the Malacca Tengah District Police Headquarters (IPD) to inform that an offence has been committed, before the compound was issued.

Muda secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz on Twitter reported that the party had been compounded RM4,000 after holding a press conference on the Malacca state election in front of Stadhuys Building, Banda Hilir yesterday afternoon.-Bernama