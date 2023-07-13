Muda names four candidates for Selangor polls

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) today announced their four candidates who will contest in the Selangor election on Aug 12.

They are Muda secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi, who will contest the Seri Serdang seat; Syaidiyah Izzati Nur Razak Maideen in Batu Tiga; Thanusha Ramanieswaran in Sentosa; and Melanie Ting Yi-Hlin in Bukit Antarabangsa.

Party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the first group of candidates announced by Muda had undergone a stringent vetting process to ensure those chosen have the quality and capability to serve and fight for the people.

“We are confident that if our candidates are given the mandate, we will serve as effective checks and balances to the government and the voice of conscience to the people,” he told a special media conference at the Muda Operations Room, near here, today.

The second batch of Muda candidates is expected to be announced on Monday (July 17). -Bernama