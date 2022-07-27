Muda No. 2 lodges police report over sexual harassment following Turun protest

PETALING JAYA: Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz lodged a police report yesterday over lewd comments made towards her Twitter post two days ago following her participation in the Turun protest.

According to a Malay Mail report, she accepts any constructive criticism towards the Turun movement and its gathering, but sexual harassment is absolutely unacceptable.

Amira who is also Puteri Wangsa assemblyman said the account made more than one sexual remark under her video that was uploaded after #Turun protest last Saturday.

Yesterday, the police called nine protesters including Ketari assembly person Young Syefura Othman to help with police investigations on the #Turun protest.