Muda-PH negotiations going well, seat allocations yet to be finalised

JOHOR BAHRU: Discussions and negotiations between the Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) party and Pakatan Harapan (PH) on their cooperation in the Johor state election are going on smoothly, said MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix).

However, he said seat allocations for the state polls have yet to be finalised.

Syed Saddiq said the announcement on the matter would be made once everything is finalised.

“Whether it (the negotiation) is a success or not, the media will be informed but MUDA’s focus is not just on the seats,“ he told reporters after attending the Jelajah Mendengar campaign, here, today.

Meanwhile, the Muar Member of Parliament said MUDA was now actively holding the Jelajah Mendengar campaign in conjunction with the state election, which targeted about one million Johoreans within two weeks starting yesterday.

He said through the campaign, the party wanted to reach out to the people of Johor online or face to face to hear the views and various issues faced by the voters.

Meanwhile, when asked about voting for the people of Johor in Singapore as well as students, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, Syed Saddiq said he hoped that the Election Commission could be a facilitator to ensure that all eligible Johoreans could return to the state to cast their vote. — Bernama