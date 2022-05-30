Muda ready to cooperate with assemblymen, MPs from other parties

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) is willing to cooperate closely with the state assemblymen and members of Parliament (MPs) from other political parties in tackling issues faced by the people.

MUDA president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said every elected representative including himself should be open to forging close cooperation with those from other parties to prove their seriousness in solving these problems.

“I welcome such cooperation with other elected representatives and village heads aligned to other political parties. Likewise in Puteri Wangsa, I have told MUDA assemblyman Amira (Aisya Abd Aziz) to also cooperate with other parties in whatever possible situation to do so.

“It is important for us to cooperate if we want to help the people on the ground, especially over local issues,” he told reporters when met at a Puteri Wangsa MUDA Hari Raya open house, here, last night.

On the 15th General Election, the former Youth and Sports Minister declined to say whether MUDA was open to accepting cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in facing this election.

“MUDA’s focus is on solving problems faced by the people and on the politics of policies. It’s no use gathering together 20 parties or more if we cannot solve the people’s basic problems. We should be focusing on the politics of solutions and not on the old politics and I do not wish to comment on a big or small camp.

“There are a lot of issues that need to be asked on such a cooperation, that’s why I prefer not to comment on this matter.

“Our focus is on solving the people’s problems. The soonest is launching a tour to listen to the people’s problems that need to be solved and we will propose the solutions,” he said. - Bernama