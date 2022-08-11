MUDA’s Cikgu Rahayu unfazed about standing in BN fortress Tanjong Karang

TANJONG KARANG: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) candidate for the Tanjong Karang parliamentary seat, Siti Rahayu Baharin is unfazed about contesting in the Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold and is even optimistic that the outcome will be in her favour on Nov 19.

Siti Rahayu or better known as Cikgu Rahayu admits that it will not be easy for MUDA to capture Tanjong Karang in the 15th General Election (GE15) but said it can be done with a civil and earnest campaign.

“BN has a faithful following here, this is not something that is easy to overcome, but I believe that with good manners and seriousness and the values ​​that I want to bring to Tanjong Karang, it can be done.

“I want the voters here to judge me and choose me on what I want to do for Tanjong Karang,“ she told reporters after the MUDA Mega Tour event here last night.

Commenting on the issue of she not being a local candidate, Siti Rahayu said that it was not an obstacle for her to provide excellent service if she gets the mandate.

She said that it was a fact that many members of Parliament who are not local residents are able to provide the best service in the constituencies they represented.

Siti Rahayu is in a five-cornered fight involving Azlan Sani Zawawi (Pejuang-Gagasan Bangsa)), Capt (Rtd) Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (PN), Datuk Habibah Mohd Yusof (BN) and independent candidate Mohd Rosni Mastol.

The Tanjong Karang seat before this was held by Tan Sri Noh Omar of BN for six terms, since 1995. - Bernama