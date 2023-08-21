Muda staying out of Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has decided to skip the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor.

Muda’s political bureau, in a statement today, said the decision was taken out of respect for the incumbent for both seats, the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, whom it described as an individual who had contributed greatly to friends and the country.

“Muda wishes those contesting especially Amanah the best of luck. May the legacy of the late Salahuddin be continued,” the statement said.

The Election Commission has fixed Aug 26 for nominations, Sept 5 for early voting and Sept 9 for polling for both by-elections.

The two seats fell vacant following the death of Salahuddin on July 23. -Bernama