Muda to decide whether Syed Saddiq will contest GE15

PETALING JAYA: Muda’s supreme council is expected to meet soon to decide whether president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman should stand in the general election, The Malaysian Insight reports.

This comes after Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the incumbent Muar MP to enter his defence on four criminal charges.

The former youth and sports minister told reporters outside the court the matter will have to be brought to the party to decide.

He said the meeting would be called as soon as possible.

Asked whether the court’s decision today will affect the Muda chances in the general election, Syed Saddiq said he will leave it to the people to judge.