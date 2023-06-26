Muda to go alone in state polls, says Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: Youth-centric party Muda will contest in the upcoming state polls in six states on its own, said its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

During a press conference today, as reported by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Syed Saddiq dismissed claims that Muda would be splitting votes for the government, saying, “the politics of fear mongering should end”.

He also said that fear mongering tactics should be avoided and not be used to justify complacency and arrogance.

Muda, a standalone, will face Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the state polls.

“MUDA has made a clear resolution based on the consensus of the party that in the six state elections, MUDA will be contesting on our own party strength,” he said in a media conference at MUDA operations room, here today.”

Commenting on why MUDA made the decision, Syed Saddiq said the party does want to be tied with the two old political blocks and wished to bring reforms in the struggle to raise the voice of the people.

“Now I can say MUDA can speak with our own voice. We can enter the state elections to be the voice of conscience for the people so that the people have an alternative.

“Instead of looking at the two isolated political blocks, MUDA would humbly like to seek the support of Malaysians,” he said.

The Muar MP however said MUDA has not finalised the candidates and seats to be contested and the matter would be announced from time to time.

Meanwhile, he said MUDA will try to implement a new style of campaign with the majority held online to reduce dependence on funding, with the first to be held tonight.

It was also announced that MUDA Information chief, Luqman Long was appointed as the party’s election director while MUDA Central Committee member, Nurainie Haziqah Shafii was his deputy.-Bernama