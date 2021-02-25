Muddle over restaurants serving alcohol cleared

PETALING JAYA: Restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol to customers who are having a meal, said the Restaurant and Pub Owners Association (PPRB).

“Only activities such as live music, bands and deejays are not allowed during the movement control order,” said its media liaison officer Jeremy Lim.

He told theSun a meeting was held with stakeholders to discuss the different interpretations by enforcement authorities on the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The meeting helped clarify the confusion that existed.”

Lim added that the National Security Council (NSC) wanted to ensure that nightclubs did not open as they would be breaching the SOP.

He said as a club owner, he agreed with the decision by NSC but problems arose because of some misinterpretation by enforcement authorities.

“A senior police officer clarified the issue of serving alcohol during the meeting,” he said.

Police recently ordered several food and beverage outlets in Bangsar to stop serving alcohol, apparently following the SOP set by NSC.

Lim said the SOP on the capacity of restaurants was also clarified, and owners have to ensure there was no overcrowding.

He said the onus lies with the owners and they must take necessary measures to register their customerss and follow the SOP.

The meeting on Tuesday was held between Industries United, which is a coalition of trade, business and professional associations nationwide, and government ministries and enforcement authorities.

Lim said the meeting was important as it helped clear the confusion over SOP involving the retail sector. There were also discussions on other areas involving retail sub-sectors.

He added for PPRB, health and safety was of utmost importance. The ministries were also open to discussions on how to assist businesses on the ground, with strict SOP administered.

Lim said PPRB went to the ground last Friday, Saturday and Sunday to get owners’ views and the problems they were facing.