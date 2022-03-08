Mudslinging in Johor polls could backfire, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Certain actions by Barisan Nasional (BN) during the Johor state election campaign period could turn voters against the coalition, especially fence sitters, according to political analysts.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan said the recent “Bossku walkabout” had a negative impact on fence sitters’ perception of BN.

“Some BN leaders have taken to attacking former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin, thinking he is a soft target. These types of attacks on individuals started during the Malacca polls.”

Azmi commended the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, under the leadership of Muhyiddin, for making some brave decisions.

He said these actions helped to save the country from the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that although the closing of borders and the declaration of Emergency did not go down well with the public, Muhyiddin did not have much choice.

Azmi said in hindsight, some things could have been done differently but Muhyiddin did what he felt was best for the country.

National Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said some parties in the Johor polls have resorted to mudslinging, which is the lowest form of politicking.

He said the attacks on Muhyiddin are below the belt, especially those by individuals who have their own personal baggage.

“Voters are not interested in such attacks. They want to know what political parties can do for the state if they are elected to form the government.”

Jeniri added that political parties must set the narrative about how they can help Johor recover from the pandemic and the economic downturn.

He said attacks on personalities such as Muhyiddin would not influence constituents and could be off-putting.

He said mudslinging by certain quarters would not in any way benefit the state, adding that for a mature democracy such as Malaysia, it is the wrong way to go.