KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian University English Test (MUET) at five examination centres in pollution-hit Pasir Gudang, Johor, has been postponed from March 16 to April 6, according to the Malaysian Examinations Council.

The centres are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Datuk Penggawa Timur, SMK Pasir Gudang 2, SMK Taman Daya, SMK Taman Johor Jaya 1 and Politeknik Ibrahim Sultan.

“The candidates can sit for the test at the same centres without any additional fee,“ the council said in a statement.

Enquiries can be addressed to the council at 03-61261662 / 03-61261666 or the Examination and Evaluation Sector of the State Education Department, it said. — Bernama