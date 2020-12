PETALING JAYA: Resto-bars, the only booze-serving nightspots that are still allowed to operate, are bracing for a muted, even sombre, end-of-year party.

While many are relieved to see the end of one of the worst years on record, things are not looking too rosy in the new year either.

For starters, social distancing is still a must to curb the spread of Covid-19, so these nightspots are likely to see fewer revellers.

Richfield Corner, a resto-bar in Taman Universiti, has seen a 40% drop in patronage since the beginning of the year.

“We have not seen as many customers as we did in previous years,” managing director Allan Gunalan told theSun.

He said if travel restrictions continue, as they did during the Deepavali holidays, footfall will not be as heavy as before.

But Gunalan pointed out that a big crowd would also present a headache.

“It is not easy to keep everyone a metre apart from each other. It’s just human nature to mingle.”

For Vimal Balan, who owns Where Else Sunway Pub, the year started with a promise but the pandemic has literally extinguished all hopes that the good times would roll on.

For a resto-bar that depends heavily on walk-in customers, the pandemic has dealt his establishment a severe blow.

“We have had no time to adjust to the situation and as a result, we have been burdened with fixed costs but zero income,” he lamented.

He said having a restaurant licence has helped a little but a reduction in seating capacity by 50%, as required by the government, has forced some businesses to close down.

Cynthia Seow, who owns Naughty Nelly’s, has been struggling to make enough money just to cover the rent for her two outlets in SS15 and USJ9, Subang Jaya.

“Over and above that are the utility bills and workers’ salary,” she said.

“Business has been bad. When the restrictions were eased in August, we were hopeful that there would be a recovery but our clientele has remained small.”

Seow said some of her regular customers have made plans for small gatherings during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, but she worries that there may be last-minute cancellations.

“Business is so unpredictable now, compared with last year,” she said.

The situation is no different at the Country Barn Restaurant and Pub in Subang. Like most family-run and standalone outlets, it are just as badly affected, according to its director Jeffrey Bhagwan.

“We have had to review our overhead costs and that meant cutting down staff strength.”

He expects the New Year’s Eve celebration to be less lively than in previous years, but “we are hoping for the best”.

Country Barn used to host “live” music performances in front of big crowds but all that has fizzled out.

Despite his troubles, Bhagwan acknowledged that the musicians are even worse off.

“They used to give us such wonderful music.

“We adhere to the standard operating procedures as required under the conditional movement control order. This applies for all festivities,” he added.