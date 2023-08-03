Mufti: 603 Mosques under MAIK never used as political arena

KOTA BHARU: A total of 603 mosques in Kelantan, under the state Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK), have never been used as a stage for politics, said Mufti of Kelantan, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

He said that MAIK had never allowed any party to turn the mosque into a political arena since the religious institution was established in 1915.

“Politics cannot be separated from Islam, but the political party must be separated from the mosque, and individuals who want to speak or teach (in mosques) must have credentials.

“Only certified speakers can teach in the mosque, and this matter is controlled by MAIK, as an institution that is looking after these matters, so that they (mosques) are not disturbed by the situation to the point of causing anxiety,” he said.

He said this to reporters during a press conference, after the launch of the Muhammadi Mosque’s 150th Anniversary Book (1867-2017), at the MAIK Library, here today.

He said this in response to the decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, as the head of state and head of the Islamic religion in Selangor, that mosques in the state must be free of both political influences and elements, so as to prevent divisions caused by religious differences.

Mohamad Shukri said that in Kelantan, there had been attempts to make the mosque a venue for politics, but the effort failed due to the state government constantly monitoring the issue to avoid mosques being used for party interests.

“Thus far there have been no cases, and the mosques in the state have not been abused with political elements.

“Therefore, the management of the mosque needs to ensure that only speakers with religious teaching credentials from MAIK are allowed to deliver lectures in mosques, as stipulated in Section 91 of the MAIK Enactment,” he said.

Earlier, he said the book, commemorating 150 years of the Muhammadi Mosque, was launched to commemorate the mosque’s role as an educational institution in producing famous figures, in addition to playing a role in building a civilisation in Kelantan and the country. - Bernama