Mufti, CEO among six people to be appointed senators for cabinet post

KUALA LUMPUR: Six people will be appointed senators to enable them to be in the new cabinet line-up led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

They included two non-politicians, namely the Mufti of the Federal Territories, Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who has been appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CEO Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as Finance Minister.

The other four individuals are appointed as deputy ministers. They are MCA vice-president Datuk Lim Ban Hong as Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (Deputy Minister of Education I), Barisan Nasional (BN) executive-secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad (Deputy Minister of Environment) and Bersatu Youth International Relations Bureau chairman Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Deputy Youth and Sports Minister).

For the first time in history, Muhyiddin announced a cabinet line-up with no deputy prime minister.

Instead, Muhyiddin, announced the appointment of four senior ministers, and they are International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin. - Bernama