Muhamad Khizri: “Pointless to be popular leader if we fail to bring positive changes for people”

SIK: “It’s pointless to have a popular leader if he fails to bring about positive changes for the people he represents and the state as a whole,” said Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Jeneri state seat said this when asked to comment on the popularity of his opponent in the state polls, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of Perikatan Nasional, who is also caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar.

“His (Muhammad Sanusi) popularity is something that has been planned and is a result of young people’s obsession with social media. The truth is that the popularity does not bring any benefit to the people in Sik, especially in Jeneri.

“Can he show us what he has done for Sik during his three and a half years as Menteri Besar? In terms of education, the Sik district is among the lowest in Malaysia,” he said when met at his office recently.

According to him, as a leader, Muhammad Sanusi should prioritise the people’s best interests over his own personal agenda.

Muhamad Khizri also questioned Muhammad Sanusi’s efforts in helping youths, farmers, fishermen and rubber smallholders in Kedah which was the second poorest state in terms of gross domestic product in the country.

“It doesn’t matter if a leader isn’t very popular, as long as he fulfils his promises and helps the people and the state,” said the Sik Umno Division chief.

He also expressed confidence that voters in Kedah would be able to see for themselves the positive results of the efforts made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Unity Government to safeguard the welfare of the people.

Muhamad Khizri also believes that the people’s support has started to shift, and it is not impossible for the BN-Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to spring a surprise outcome in Kedah on Aug 12.

The Jeneri seat will see a straight fight between Muhamad Khizri and Muhammad Sanusi.

In the 14th General Election, Muhammad Sanusi won the seat with a majority of 2,455 votes after garnering 10,626 votes, defeating BN candidate Mahadzir Abdul Hamid and Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan of PH. -Bernama