Muhamad Zamani appointed new Parliament chief administrator

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Ministry, Finance Division secretary Datuk Muhamad Zamani Mohd Ali has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Malaysian Parliament effective yesterday.

The Corporate Communications Division of the Malaysian Parliament announced in a statement today that Muhamad Zamani would replace Datuk Nor Yahati Awang, who was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Integrity Institute of Malaysia (IIM) on the same date.

Public Service Department (JPA) director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed handed over the appointment letter in a brief ceremony at his office in Putrajaya yesterday.

“All members of the Malaysian Parliament congratulate and welcome Datuk Muhamad Zamani on his appointment.

“The highest appreciation also goes to Datuk Nor Yahati Awang for her service and dedication throughout her service at the Malaysian Parliament from Jan 4, 2021 to Aug 13, 2023,“ the statement read.-Bernama