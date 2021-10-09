Muhammad Adib: Set up of special committee shows govt’s concern for civil servants - JBPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The set up a special committee to ensure that a comprehensive and transparent investigation is conducted into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim demonstrates the government’s concern for the welfare of its civil servants.

Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid (pix) in a statement said the move was in line with the wishes and recommendations raised by the department so that all conflicts and disputes arising from the case could be resolved responsibly.

“On behalf of all JBPM staff, I pray that Muhammad Adib gets the justice he deserves.

“This is also a clear message to the public that the safety of civil servants, especially frontline workers, is the government’s priority and responsibility,” he said, while thanking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his commitment and determination in setting up the committee.

Earlier today Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Cabinet meeting yesterday had decided on the formation of a special committee to ensure a thorough, transparent and proper investigation into the death of Muhammad Adib.

Muhammad Adib who was an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station suffered serious injuries during a riot outside the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018.

He died on Dec 17, 2018 after 21 days at the National Heart Institute.

On Sept 27, 2019, the coroner’s court ruled that Muhammad Adib’s death was due to a criminal act perpetrated by more than two unidentified individuals.- Bernama