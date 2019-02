SEMENYIH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) today announced Muhammad Aiman Zainali (pix), 30, as its candidate for the Semenyih state by-election on March 2.

Muhammad Aiman is the treasurer of the Hulu Langat division of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). He is an engineer currently pursuing a doctorate in electrical engineering at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Shah Alam.

PH deputy president and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement here.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, of a heart attack on Jan 11.

It will be the sixth by-election to be held after the 14th general election in May last year. The previous by-elections were for the Sungai Kandis state seat (on Aug 4), Balakong and Seri Setia state seats (Sept 8), Port Dickson parliamentary seat (Oct 13) and Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat (Jan 26). — Bernama

More to Follow